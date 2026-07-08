Wild Things Take Opener in Florence, Win Fourth Straight

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - The Wild Things took their fourth in a row since dropping back-to-back games on the road near the beginning of the nine-game trip in Evansville by defeating the Florence Y'alls behind a steady attack of offense and strong pitching throughout. Making his second pro start, Kelvin Perez earned his third win of the year to set the tone in five innings for the Wild Things, who scored all they needed in the fourth before winning 6-2.

After both starters, Perez and Florence lefty Evan Webster, worked three scoreless, it was Washington that broke through first in the fourth. Anthony Brocato singled to start the inning and advanced to second on a walk to Jeff Liquori. Both of those runners moved up on a groundout by Caleb Ketchup for the first out. Cole Fowler bounded a ball to first for a fielder's choice but Anthony Brocato, trying to score, slid around the tag at home to score the first run of the game. Isaias Quiroz and Kyle Edwards added RBI knocks to make it 3-0.

Brett Blomquist, a Midwest Conference All Star, homered off Perez with two outs in the fourth for Florence's only runs of the night. Perez ended with five innings of five-hit, two-run ball and struck out four to match a career-high he's now done four times in his career.

The Wild Things added a run in the fifth on Connor Peek's first professional home run, making it 4-2. Washington added a singular run in the seventh and eighth innings on an Andrew Czech RBI single and a Caleb Ketchup homer.

In the meantime, the bullpen continued its July success, going four innings to finish it and worked the four scoreless. Chad Coles worked an inning and fanned two. Michael Foltz Jr. pitched 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, Mack Anglin got two outs and Landon Ginn worked the ninth scoreless in a non-save situation.

The two will go at it again tomorrow morning for the middle game of the set at 10:35 a.m. Esteban Rodriguez will take the ball for Washington and Nathan Lawson for Florence.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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