Cole Fowler Tabbed Frontier League's Player of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - After a short hiatus, the Wild Things are back in the Frontier League weekly award column as second-year infielder Cole Fowler has been chosen as Frontier League Player of the Week for his efforts in a 4-2 week on the road for the Wild Things at the plate. Fowler is the third Wild Thing this year to win the honor, joining Jeff Liquori and Anthony Brocato in doing so, while four weeks have ended with a Pitcher of the Week honored (three players with Kobe Foster twice).

Fowler had a great week at the plate. In six games, he slashed .542/.593/.917 (1.509 OPS), going 13-for-24 at the dish in 27 plate appearances. He logged three doubles and two homers, scored eight times and drove in nine. On the season now, Fowler is slashing .288/.359/.484 with 12 doubles, eight homers and 42 RBI. The 42 RBI are the ninth most by total in the league and 13th overall.

The Wild Things were 4-2 this past week to start the nine-game road trip that sees the team in Florence for the off day today before returning to action tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7 at 6:52 p.m. from Thomas More Stadium against the Y'alls.

Washington returns home for a weekend series with Lake Erie starting Friday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. Promotions include fireworks presented by Chapman Corporation, an 'America 250' Baseball Giveaway presented by North Franklin Township and Toy & Game Night with appearances from Woody, Jessie and Buzz and a Woody's cowboy hat giveaway to the first 500 kids presented by First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Greene County on a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2026

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