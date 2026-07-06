ValleyCats July 7-9 Series Features Parachute Team, Fireworks

Published on July 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are excited to finish off a six-game homestand at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with a three-game series against the Trios -Rivieres Aigles from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. each night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. throughout the series.

The ValleyCats continue to strongly encourage fans to use TCValleyCats.com for the best ticket prices and to avoid inflated prices and fees from third-party sites.

Tuesday, July 7, highlights top local athletes with the Section 2 Night of Champions presented by Garelick Farms.

The 'Cats have a special night in store for Wednesday, July 8, as the All-Veteran Group parachute team will dive into the stadium to deliver the game ball for Veterans & Military Appreciation Night presented by Hudson Valley Credit Union. Active military, veterans, and their immediate families can get complimentary tickets by contacting the Box Office (518-629-2287). Details and registration are available at tcvalleycats.com/militarynight.

Postgame Fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota cap off the series on Thursday, July 9, which is also the ValleyCats' True Crime Night. The team will also celebrate the Hudson River's geographic, economic, and cultural influence, with Tri-City's "Los Puentes" specialty jersey identity, which recognizes the role that bridges play in connecting New York's Capital Region. In reverence to the physical connection bridges form, Tri-City aims to use baseball's connective tissue to span cultural divides and celebrate the region's diversity through a shared experience.

The three games are the final chance to catch the team in action until they return for a six-game homestand starting on July 21 against Ottawa.







Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2026

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