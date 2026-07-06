Eric Pardinho Named Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Eric Pardinho

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Eric Pardinho(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced today that Ottawa Titans right-handed pitcher Eric Pardinho has been selected as the Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 30 to July 5.

On June 30, Pardinho tossed eight perfect innings in a rain-shortened victory against Tri-City, earning credit for the first no-hitter in franchise history. The Brazilian right-hander struck out eight and did not allow a hit or walk, recording the sixth no-hitter in Ottawa professional baseball history. On July 5 in Sussex County, he tossed 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Over the two starts to claim the weekly honour, Pardinho was 1-1 over 14.1 innings, allowing just four runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out 11.

Pardinho, 25, is in his first season with the Titans after spending parts of eight years in professional baseball, most recently in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Since joining Ottawa in early June, the right-hander has gone 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA in seven appearances (six starts), striking out 43 and walking just 11 over 40.1 innings. He has struck out seven or more batters in five of his seven outings with the Titans.

The native of Lucélia, Brazil, split the 2025 season between the Florida Complex League Blue Jays, Single-A Dunedin, and Triple-A Buffalo, appearing in 21 games and striking out 31 batters over 24.2 innings.

Originally signed by Toronto as an international free agent in July 2017, Pardinho received a $1.4 million signing bonus as one of the top-ranked international prospects in his class. He quickly became one of the organization's premier pitching prospects, reaching Single-A as an 18-year-old and earning recognition for his advanced pitch ability and electric arm. The right-hander entered the 2019 season as the Blue Jays' #5 organizational prospect and #98 on the Top 100 Prospects list in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline.

Internationally, Pardinho has represented Brazil on several occasions, first garnering worldwide attention when he pitched for the Brazilian National Team at just 15 years old during the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. He also helped Brazil capture a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games and made an appearance for his country at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Pardinho becomes the fourth Titans hurler to win the weekly award all-time and the first since the 2024 campaign. Pardinho joins Grant Larson, Bryan Peña (2024), and Evan Grills (2022) to be tabbed for the same honour in franchise history.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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