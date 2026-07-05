Fast Start Not Enough, Titans Fall to Miners
Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Augusta, NJ - Holding a 3-0 lead after a half inning of play, the Ottawa Titans (25-24) could not build on the momentum, falling 9-4 to the Sussex County Miners (22-26) on Saturday night.
Sending eight to the plate in the first against right-hander Jorden Sesar (win, 5-0), the Titans got RBI doubles from Jake Steels and Carter Claerhout, while Myles Smith cashed in one with a single to put the visitors up by a trio.
Making his first start in over a month, Kevin Miranda (ND, 2-2) saw the lead quickly evaporate, as the Miners tied the game at three. Sean Roby Jr. crushed a two-run homer while Edwin Mateo plated one with a single.
For the second consecutive night, the skies opened up in the second inning, sending the game into a 50-minute rain delay.
When play resumed, the Miners poured it on against the Titans' bullpen. Jack Kalisky (loss, 0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over two innings of work, seeing the Titans fall behind for the first time in the series.
Dwayne Matos surrendered two runs in three innings, walking five, as the Miners blew it open to 7-3 after five.
Loading the bases with nobody out in the sixth, the Miners turned to left-hander Jacob Widener, who rolled a double play ball off the bat of Mitsuki Fukuda, leading to a run.
Heitor Tokar allowed two in his lone inning of work while Taylor Wright pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to close out the game.
Carter Claerhout went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss for the first multi-hit effort of his professional career. Jake Steels picked up two hits, including an RBI double. AJ Wright reached base three times, Thomas Ferroggiaro drew two walks, and Jackie Urbaez was beaned twice.
The Ottawa Titans end a three-game series with the Sussex County Miners on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey. The Titans return for another six-game homestand to end the first half of the season next week against New Jersey and Tri-City. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
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Ottawa Titans on game night
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