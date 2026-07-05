Mayhem in Mississippi

Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (26-23) split the doubleheader with Mississippi on Independence Day. Florence dropped game one 5-4, but came back in game two and won 7-6 in extras.

Florence jumped on Mississippi first in the third inning of game one to take a 1-0 lead. Zach Beadle singled, and Zade Richardson brought him home with an RBI double to deep left field.

Jonaiker Villalobos took the hill for the Y'alls in game one and pitched a masterful first three innings. Mississippi caught up to him the second time around the order and punched him for five runs on four hits. The veteran returned for a four-pitch fifth inning, but ended with the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in five innings of work.

The Y'alls would fight back with a three-spot in the fifth, but stranded the tying run on second to end the inning. The offense was fueled by three consecutive RBI singles from Hank Zeisler, Garrett Broussard, and Marcus Brodil. Unfortunately, Florence continued a recent trend of struggling against opposing bullpens and fell 5-4 in another one-run loss to drop the series.

In the nightcap, Isaac Milburn drew the start and walked a tight rope across 3.1 innings before being lifted in the fourth with runners on second and third. The Purdue alum surrendered three runs on six hits with just one strikeout.

The Y'alls offense was stifled by Sergio Sanchez, a reliever who made his first start since 2023, who went 11-up-11-down to open the ballgame. Florence finally scored in the sixth on an error by Mississippi's second baseman to make it 3-1.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, Brett Blomquist and Jackson Tucker singled to start the inning. An error by the Mississippi right fielder allowed two runs to score on a deep fly ball from Dillon Baker. Milo Rushford knocked Baker home with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 4-4.

In extras, Zeisler roped a double to right center field to score the automatic runner, Bobo, and give the Y'alls a 5-4 lead. After a Broussard single, a wild pitch would bring Zeisler home to make it 6-4. Broussard scored from second on a miscommunicated infield pop fly to make it 7-4. Aidan McEvoy closed out the game in the ninth to win 7-6 and pick up his 12th save of the season.

Florence gets an off day on Monday before the Washington Wild Things come to town and open a three-game series on Tuesday night. RHP Nathan Lawson is lined up to start the series opener with the first pitch scheduled for 6:51 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 4, 2026

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