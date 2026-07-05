Grizzlies Lose Independence Day Game to Capitales

Published on July 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies fell 11-4 on Saturday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, with all of the fireworks belonging to the Québec Capitales' offense in game two of the series on the Independence Day holiday.

Québec was able to jump on Gateway starter Ben Harris (5-4) early and often, scoring two runs in the top of the first on a two-run single with two outs by Nicolas Deschamps. Three more runs came in each of the third and fourth frames as Torin Montgomery and David Mendham both hit home runs. As a result, the Capitales led 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The Grizzlies got on the board in that frame with a sacrifice fly by Bryson Horne against Masatoshi Sakurai (5-0), and added two more runs on a two-run homer by Cole Brannen in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-3.

After Québec added a tally in the top of the sixth, Gateway got another run in the bottom half when Victor Castillo drilled an RBI single to center field, scoring Dale Thomas to bring the score to 9-4.

But two more runs came home in the latter stages of the game for the Capitales to punctuate the win, clinching the series victory for Québec to add to their best record in the league at 33-15.

Now three games under the .500 mark on the season, the Grizzlies will look to avoid being swept at home on Sunday, July 5. Ty Good will take the mound in the series finale against Kirkwood, Missouri, native Jack Eisenbarger, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Arsenal BG Ballpark.







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