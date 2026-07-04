Florence Falls Late

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (25-22) fell to the Mississippi Mud Monsters 4-3 on Friday night.

Casey Bargo took the hill for Florence after a long 11-hour overnight bus ride from Chicago. The Mud Monsters pounced early with two runs in the first and took the lead again with another run in the third. Bargo allowed three runs on five hits over five complete frames and was chased in the sixth inning, trailing 3-2.

Florence showed some life in the second when Dillon Baker roped a two-run double to score Garrett Broussard and Tyler Shaneyfelt to tie the game at 2-2. The bats slowed down from the third to the sixth inning, including a streak of 10 consecutive Y'alls retired.

Baker reignited the offense in the seventh with a one-out triple. With two outs, Milo Rushford cranked a three-bagger of his own to tie the game. Unfortunately, Florence stranded the go-ahead runner just 90 feet away.

Travis Phelps was the only reliever used for Florence, and he looked masterful in his first two innings, facing the minimum and shutting down Mississippi. In the bottom of the eighth, the Mud Monsters took advantage of a leadoff double and a wild pitch to put the go-ahead run on third with nobody out. A simple sacrifice fly gave them the 4-3 lead that they wouldn't surrender.

Florence and Mississippi will play two games tomorrow as part of an Independence Day doubleheader. The Y'alls will send LHP Isaac Milburn for Game One and LHP Jonaiker Villalobos for Game Two. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 PM CT with Game Two following shortly after the conclusion of Game One.







Frontier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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