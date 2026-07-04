Bird Dawgs Break Franchise Hit Record, Demolish Jackals, 22-6

Published on July 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs in action

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs in action(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs put on the most prolific offensive performance in franchise history Thursday night, breaking the franchise record with 20 hits and tying the record for runs scored in a 22-6 demolition of the New Jersey Jackals at Historic Grainger Stadium, with Colby Backus going four-for-five with seven RBI, Christian Adams going three-for-three with three walks and two RBI, and Kalae Harrison going three-for-six with five RBI to lead the way.

New Jersey grabbed an early 2-0 lead on two unearned runs before Adams answered with a solo homer to cut it to 2-1.

The Bird Dawgs then put the game away in the third, sending 16 batters to the plate and erupting for 12 runs on nine hits to take a commanding 13-1 lead.

Down East added a run in the fourth on an Adams RBI single to make it 14-3 before the Jackals cut into the deficit with two runs on an Alvaro Gonzalez two-run homer in the fifth.

Harrison added an RBI single in the sixth before Yeniel Laboy launched a three-run homer in the seventh to push the lead to 18-5. Backus capped the historic night with a grand slam in the eighth to set the final at 22-6.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos (2-4) earned the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits over five innings with three strikeouts and four walks.

Billy Duby (2-4) took the loss for New Jersey, surrendering six runs on eight hits over 2Ã¢..." innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Bird Dawgs (22-27) look to take the series Saturday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET against the Jackals (24-23) at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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