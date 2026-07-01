Rushford Mashes, Lawson Electric in Florence Win

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (24-20) won the series opener against Windy City 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Nathan Lawson commanded the rubber for Florence and fired his second consecutive quality start. Lawson spun a season-high seven complete frames, allowing three runs on five hits with three punchouts. The WKU alum left the game up 6-3 after seven and earned his second win of the season.

Florence hopped on the board in the top of the second when Milo Rushford ripped a two-run blast, his second long ball of the season.

In the fifth, tied 2-2, Garrett Broussard grounded an RBI single through the infield to take a 3-2 lead against his former team. One batter later, Rushford corked a three-run bomb to right field for his second homer of the day, to give Florence a 6-2 lead. Rushford finished a three-hit night with five RBIs and a walk.

Looking for insurance in the eighth up 6-3, the Y'alls loaded the bases with one away but could only scratch across a run on a Windy City wild pitch. Florence left a lot of meat on the bone, stranding 14 runners on base and seven in scoring position.

Nathan Darden was the first on in relief and allowed a run in the eighth to make it 7-4 Florence. Aidan McEvoy came on in the ninth and fired a scoreless inning to pick up his 10th save of the season and seal a Y'alls win.

Florence returns to Ozinga Field for a Wednesday morning game with the ThunderBolts. LHP Evan Webster takes the hill for Florence and opposes Windy City's RHP Dante Maietta. First pitch is set for 10:35 AM CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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