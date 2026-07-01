Crushers Blitzed by Slammers in Homestand Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (20-26) were blitzed out of the gate by the Joliet Slammers (19-25) in their return to ForeFront Field on Tuesday. They fell 9-2 to start the nine-game homestand.

It was a quick start in the top of the 1st for Joliet, scoring two runs in the opening frame against LHP Edwin Sanchez, who was making the start for the Crushers fresh off a game-clinching save on Sunday night.

The Slammers plated another run on a double by LF Jackson Beamon in the 2nd. A single from C Brandon Heidel scored Beamon. Then, Joliet put up two more runs in the top of the 3rd to go up 6-0 in the early frames.

1B Garret Pike put the Crushers on the board in the 5th with a clobbered solo home run, his third of the season. In the 6th, LF Sebastian Alexander singled with two outs, then CF Joe Redfield drove him in on with an RBI single. Lake Erie started to make some motion against LHP Gunnar Kines, and the game was 6-2 Joliet going into the 7th.

Joliet put up the next run, though, on a solo homer by newly signed CF Kadon Morton to add on a run in the 8th, and a two-run homer from Jackson Beamon put the game away in the 9th.

The Slammers took home their first win against Lake Erie this season after being swept at home by the Crushers in May. The final score: 9-2.

Gunnar Kines (3-2) tossed a quality start in a winning effort. Edwin Sanchez (3-2) was unable to replicate his saving performance on Sunday, and he received the loss.

The Crushers continue the series tomorrow, Wednesday night at 6:30pm with Bark in the Park. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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