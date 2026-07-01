ThunderBolts Drop Opener to Florence

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Milo Rushford hit two home runs to lead the Florence Y'alls to a 7-4 game one win over the ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

Rushford got the scoring going with a two-run homer in the second inning. Florence's starter, Nathan Lawson looked like he might make that hit stand up as he retired 11 of the first 12 hitters he faced.

In the bottom of the fourth, the ThunderBolts (23-21) finally got to him. With two outs, Justin Fogel singled and Victor Cerny hit his seventh home run of the year, tying the score at two.

The tie was short-lived. In the fifth, Florence (24-20) picked up four runs with two outs. Rushford's second homer, a three-run shot, was the big hit that made it a 6-2 game.

Cerny doubled in the seventh and came home on a Daryl Ruiz groundout, cutting the deficit to three, but the Y'alls had an answer. They got that run back in the top of the eighth.

The Bolts struck one more time. In the bottom of the eighth, James Dunlap hit a leadoff double and scored on a Josue Urdaneta single. After a stolen base, Urdaneta was in scoring position with no outs, but a groundout and a double play flyout ended the threat.

Lawson (2-1) pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing three runs and securing the win. AJ Campbell (5-2) allowed six runs over 4.2 innings and took the loss. Aidan McEvoy threw a scoreless ninth for his tenth save.

The Bolts and Y'alls will continue the series on Wednesday morning for the first Splash Day at Ozinga Field this year. Dante Maietta (1-0, 4.76) starts for the Bolts against Florence's Evan Webster (6-3, 4.35). First pitch is slated for 10:35 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.