Gateway Slugs Past Thunderbolts in Series Opener

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - On the back of a five-run fourth inning and a couple of multi-run home runs, the Gateway Grizzlies defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts 10-1 on Friday in the series opener at Ozinga Field.

Gateway (21-21) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning off of Windy City (22-19) starter Liam Hohenstein. The second batter of the game, Sawyer Smith, hit an RBI double and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 early.

The Grizzlies then broke the game open in the fourth frame, scoring five runs via home runs from Mitchell Sanford and Cole Brannen to take a 7-0 lead into the middle innings.

After the Grizzlies added a single insurance run in the top of the sixth, the ThunderBolts scored their lone run of the game in the bottom half of the frame. With two outs in the inning, Michael Sandle plated Liam McArthur from second base with an RBI single.

Gateway added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, as the Grizzlies bullpen closed out the 10-1 win with three consecutive scoreless innings to take the series opener in Crestwood.

Blake Peyton (2-2) earned the win for Gateway, as he faced the minimum through five one-hit innings. Hohenstein (0-1) recorded his first professional decision. He was tagged with the loss, and Ben Gregory tallied his first save of the season over four innings for the Grizzlies.

The ThunderBolts return to action Saturday for the second clash of a three-game weekend series against the Grizzlies. Tyler Biddinger (0-0, 0.00) makes his first professional start for the Bolts, and the Grizzlies counter with ace Gage Vailes (3-0, 2.74). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

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