Bolts End 7-2 Road Trip with Sudden Death Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The ThunderBolts came from behind to force extra innings and defeated the Washington Wild Things 5-5 in a marathon that ended in sudden death at EQT Park Thursday night.

Three separate rain delays during the first two innings combined to hold the game back by over two and a half hours, but once they got going, the ThunderBolts (22-18) jumped on the board with two runs in the top of the second. Four hits in the frame, including an RBI single from Josue Urdaneta got the first run in and a bases loaded walk to Michael Sandle made it 2-0.

Five straight two-out base runners for the Wild Things (28-13) turned the game around in the bottom of the third. Jeff Liquori's three-run double highlighted the four-run inning as the Wild Things took a 4-2 lead.

They added one more to that lead on an Isaias Quiroz home run the next inning.

The Bolts chipped away, getting a run on a Jared Beebe RBI single in the fifth. Carlos Pena's run-scoring double in the seventh made it a 5-4 game and Urdaneta tied it up with a two-out RBI hit in the top of the eighth.

Washington had chances to win in the eighth and ninth but Justin Lovell and Carter Delaney pitched out of trouble, sending it to extra innings.

After the ThunderBolts were unable to score the automatic baserunner in the top of the tenth, Delaney shut out the Wild Things in the bottom of the inning, getting an assist from Urdaneta, who made a game-saving catch for the final out.

The Wild Things chose to hit in the sudden death inning and were unable to corral the game-winning hit.

Delaney (6-0) picked up the win with three scoreless innings.

Liam Hohenstein (0-0, 2.53) starts game one of a new series on Friday night as the Bolts return home to take on the Gateway Grizzlies. Gateway counters with Blake Peyton. First pitch from Ozinga field is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

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