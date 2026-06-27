Bats Go Quiet Until Ninth, Titans Drop Opener to Jackals

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (22-20) took a 5-3 loss against the New Jersey Jackals (22-19) on Friday, coming up just short in a ninth-inning rally.

The Jackals got on the board early, spraying the ball all over. A leadoff single from Gustavo Sosa put a runner on, and he would advance to second on a sacrifice bunt. Isaac Bellony would single, putting runners on the corners, and another hit from Aneudis Mordan would bring in a run, making it 1-0 for the visitors.

Three runs in the second kept the foot on the gas for the Jackals. A leadoff walk and single would put runners on, and a pair of hits would drive them in, extending the lead to 4-0.

After a rough two innings, Kaleb Hill (loss, 3-3) settled into the game. He would end the day going six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits, walking two and punching out two. Despite taking the loss, Hill is credited with his fifth quality start of the season.

In the fifth, the Titans were able to get the offence going. Mitsuki Fukuda smacked a ground ball up the middle, and an error on a fielder's choice off the bat of Chris Davis would put two on with no outs.

Jake Steels would lay down a sacrifice bunt, and Jackie Urbaez would deliver on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

Caleb Debban (win, 1-0) had the game on lock through five innings. He allowed just three hits while punching out five.

Heitor Tokar got the ball for the remainder of the game, allowing one run in the seventh on a Bellony solo homer, and shutting things down to keep the game close.

The Titans began a ninth-inning rally with Thomas Ferroggiaro reaching first on a hit-by-pitch, and Michael Fuhrman putting two in scoring position with a double.

In his first game at home, Carter Claerhout came off the bench and drove in two on a line drive double to right off Andrew Peters, making it 5-3.

Still with no outs, Jake Steels would line one to second, as the Jackals would catch Carter Claerhout too far off the bag, doubling him off, silencing the home crowd, and ending the rally. The Titans had the potential tying run on base with no outs, then had the potential tying run in the box with two away.

Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-2 with an RBI while getting plunked twice, Carter Claerhout had a pinch-hit two-run double, and Michael Fuhrman went 2-for-4 with a double on the day. AJ Wright's 25-game on-base streak came to an end, going 0-for-4.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game homestand with the second of a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Tomorrow is Pride Night. With New Jersey in for the weekend, Tri-City comes to town as part of the Canada Day celebrations next week. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.