Nine-Run First Sinks Titans on Canada Day

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Canada Day at Ottawa Stadium, home of the Ottawa Titans

(Ottawa Titans) Canada Day at Ottawa Stadium, home of the Ottawa Titans(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (24-22) were defeated 11-3 by the Tri-City ValleyCats (18-26) on Wednesday afternoon, allowing a franchise-high nine runs in the first inning. The Canada Day celebrations came to an early end as the game was called due to thunderstorms after six innings.

Dominic Puccetti (loss, 4-2) couldn't make it out of the first, only recording one out. He allowed the first five runners to reach base, with a final stat line of five runs on three hits and two walks.

Yohanse Morel (ND, 2-0) came in to stop the bleeding, but another four runs (two earned) would make it home as the Titans allowed nine runs in the first.

Still down 9-0 in the fifth, Jackie Urbaez would kick off the inning with a double. North Vancouver's Taylor Wright would then draw a free pass, seeing AJ Wright rip a single to left, putting the Titans on the board.

Michael Fuhrman would ground into a double play, allowing another run to score. In his Titans debut, Hunter Stokely would double to continue the inning, and Red Deer's Carter Claerhout would drive him in to make it 9-3.

Heitor Tokar (ND, 2-2) picked up the slack in the third, looking sharp through four innings. He allowed a two-run shot to David Glancy in the sixth, allowing just the two runs on four hits.

With traffic all afternoon long, the Titans could not solve ValleyCats starter Luke Delongchamp (ND, 0-2), who went four and two-thirds innings of three-run ball. Rookie righty Everette Harris (win, 1-1) got the ball for one and a third out of the bullpen, allowing just one walk to pick up the win.

Jackie Urbaez went 2-for-4, AJ Wright drove in a run going 1-for-2 while also getting plunked. Hunter Stokely went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Ottawa Titans end a six-game homestand with the rubber game of a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Over the weekend, the Titans will pay a visit to the Sussex County Miners prior to another six-game homestand to end the first half of the season next week. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network. For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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