Willeman's Quality Start Helps Otters Even Series

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (28-17) took advantage of a strong outing from Landon Willeman to take game two of the series against the Washington Wild Things (31-16) on Wednesday night, 8-4.

Esteban Rodriguez was the opposing starter for the Wild Things. It started off shaky for Willeman, as three walks and a hit-by-pitch brought in the first run of the day. Washington took a 2-0 lead out of the top of the first.

The Otters would tie the game in the third inning, RBI singles by Amani Jones and Logan Brown knotting the game at 2-2.

In the fifth inning, a two-run home run by Dennis Pierce gave Evansville their first lead of the day. Meanwhile, Willeman settled down after the first and shut down the Wild Things lineup through the sixth, retiring eleven straight at one point.

Willeman finished with six innings, earning the victory and throwing his second quality start of the season.

The Otters grabbed more insurance, scoring two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. T.J. Salvaggio hit a two-run double to put Evansville up by four, then two RBI hits by LG Castillo and Mark Black made it 8-2.

Washington scored a run in the top of the eighth and ninth innings, but Joe Morrissey and Nolan Thebiay came out of the bullpen and held Washington at bay for the last three innings, giving the Otters the 8-4 win.

Evansville is now 28-17, ending their four-game skid at home and tying the series with the win.

The Otters play the rubber match against the Wild Things tomorrow starting at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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