ThunderBolts Power Way to Matinee Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts responded to a 7-4 loss on Tuesday with a 7-4 win of their own over the Florence Y'alls in the second game of the three-game series at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts wasted no time taking control of the game. After Justin Fogel reached on an error and scored on Jared Beebe's hit, Carlos Pena launched a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Thunderbolts a 3-0 lead.

Michael Sandle added to the lead in the second inning with a solo home run to make it 4-0.

Sandle also provided one of the game's defensive highlights with a diving catch that kept the Y'alls off the scoreboard in the top of the second.

Florence battled back, scoring once in the fourth before plating three runs in the fifth to tie the game 4-4.

The ThunderBolts answered in the bottom half of the inning when Victor Cerny crushed a two-run homer to put Windy City back in front 6-4. An inning later, Pena delivered again with an RBI triple to score Justin Fogel and provide the 7-4 lead.

The Bolts finished with 12 hits and three home runs in the game.

Starting pitcher Dante Maietta allowed four runs over 4.2 innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Matt Bohnert (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, striking out three. Carsen Plumadore also struck out three batters over a two-inning appearance and Justin Lovell earned the save striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Evan Webster (6-4) lasted four innings and took the loss for Florence.

The Bolts and Y'alls will wrap up their series on Thursday night, the first White Castle Wrestling Night of the season at Ozinga Field. The game will be followed by a postgame show from EGO Pro Wrestling. Blake Nettleton (0-1, 9.35) gets the start for the Bolts against Zac Westcott (0-1, 9.54) for the Y'alls. First pitch is slated for 6:35 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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