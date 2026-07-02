Wild Things Drop Middle Game to Otters

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - The Wild Things and Otters played the middle game of the three-game series at Bosse Field and after the opener took nearly four hours and Washington got in front with a run-away victory, the Otters came back to tie the series at 1-1 with an 8-4 win today.

Washington got the game's first tallies with a two-run first, scoring on a bases-loaded HBP of Jeff Liquori and a sac fly by Caleb Ketchup. The loss marks the fifth time this season Washington has lost a game it scored first in. The Wild Things are now 26-5 in those cases.

Evansville scored six times against Washington starter Esteban Rodriguez in 5.2 innings for the righty. He scattered nine hits and four strikeouts with a run of seven in a row retired at one point and another of four in a row. Colt Anderson was tagged for two unearned runs in the seventh. Landon Ginn worked the only scoreless outing for Washington, getting a shutdown inning in the eighth.

Liquori doubled home a run in the eighth with his second two-bagger of the night and Antonio Monroy singled home a run I the ninth as Washington fought, but left the tying run on deck in the middle affair.

The result sets up a rubber game tomorrow between the top two squads in the Central Division, scheduled for 7:356:35 p.m. CDT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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