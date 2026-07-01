Otters Score 10, Fall in Series Opener

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (27-17) couldn't keep up with the offense of the Washington Wild Things (31-15) as they dropped the first game of the series on Tuesday night, 23-10.

Both offenses got going early against starters Ryan Wiltse and Kelvin Perez.

Washington brought in four runs in the top of the first inning, Anthony Brocato's two-run home run opening the scoring. The Otters responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half on a trio of RBI base hits from Logan Brown, Marcos Gonzalez and Blake Robertson.

The Wild Things pulled away in the third inning, scoring six more runs, to take a 11-3 lead.

The Otters would make it closer with five runs in the fifth, highlighted by a Sam Linscott grand slam to make it 12-8.

A nine-run sixth for the Wild Things put the game to rest. Evansville would score one in each of the seventh and eighth innings, but Washington responded again with two in the ninth.

Amani Jones, Brown and Cohen Wilbanks all picked up 3+ hit nights for the Otters while Jon Ponder and Robertson also finished with multi-hit outings.

Evansville is now 27-17, falling in their third straight home game for the first time this season.

The Otters will look to start July on a good note tomorrow against the Wild Things starting at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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