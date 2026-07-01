Grizzlies Overwhelmed by Mud Monsters

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







PEARL, MISS. - The Gateway Grizzlies couldn't match the Mud Monsters' bats on Wednesday, losing 9-2 to Mississippi at Trustmark Park to drop the road series.

After keeping them off the board for the first two innings, the Mud Monsters would get to Gateway starter Ben Gregory (0-1) in the bottom of the third. Mississippi loaded the bases with nobody out before an RBI groundout and wild pitch gave them a 2-0 lead.

The top of the fifth saw Darryl Lee pick the perfect time for his first professional hit in his Grizzlies debut. Lee drove in the tying runs with a two-run double down the right field line to finally break through against John Walsh (1-0), who was making his Mud Monster debut.

The 2-2 tied ballgame was short lived, however, as Mississippi came back with four straight two-out base knocks to retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth and end Gregory's day. They led 5-2 after five and continued to add on in the sixth, opening the inning with four straight base hits, and exiting the inning with a 9-2 advantage.

That margin stuck over the final three frames, resulting in a series defeat for the Grizzlies. They will look to avoid the sweep on Thursday, July 2, with Blake Peyton getting the start on the mound before Gateway returns home for the holiday weekend. First pitch at Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT..







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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