Grizzlies Take Down ThunderBolts in Rubber Game

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







CRESTWOOD, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies took the series against the Windy City Thunderbolts on Sunday afternoon at Ozinga Field, ending the weekend with a 9-5 wire-to-wire win.

Gateway scored first for the third straight game in the first inning when Victor Castillo took off for second base with runners on the corners and two outs. The throw down to second was not in time by Windy City catcher Robbie Ayers, allowing Dale Thomas to run home from third for the game's first run.

Bryson Horne then promptly doubled that lead with a double to the right center gap, plating Castillo for a 2-0 lead against Windy City starter Francis Ferguson (1-5). More two out magic would also come in the top of the third inning for the Grizzlies when Davie Morgan came up clutch with a two-run single into left field.

Windy City had responses ready in both innings against Gateway starter Ben Harris, who gutted out three innings of work without his best stuff on the mound, permitting 10 singles but just three earned runs, and keeping the Grizzlies in front 4-3 after three. Gateway was then able to extend their lead again in the fifth and sixth innings on a sacrifice fly by Horne and a solo home run by Thomas, taking a 6-3 advantage.

After Harris departed, the bullpen also came up clutch in the middle innings. Jake Burcham threw two hitless innings in relief of Harris, and Julio Ortiz (1-1) fired two perfect innings himself, striking out four ThunderBolts in the process. A Thomas sacrifice fly would increase the lead to 7-3 in the top of the eighth after the stellar relief pitching.

When Windy City finally cracked the bullpen code in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two runs on their first hits since the third inning against Matt Hickey, but the Grizzlies kept their foot on the gas pedal, scoring their final runs in the top of the ninth by taking advantage of a passed ball and error, and taking a 9-5 lead to the bottom of the ninth. Andrew Ronne would make sure the lead stood up, clinching the weekend set with a scoreless frame.

The victory also allowed the Grizzlies to climb back within 1.5 games of the first-place ThunderBolts in the West Division standings entering an off day on Monday, and even up their season series against Windy City at 3-3. They will head down to Pearl, Mississippi next to face the Mississippi Mud Monsters in a midweek set to conclude the month of June. First pitch at Trustmark Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 30 in the series opener.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

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