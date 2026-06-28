Titans Drop Rubber Match After Costly Five-Run Seventh

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Ky Hampton

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Ky Hampton(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Up by a trio entering the late stages of the series finale, the Ottawa Titans (23-21) allowed five in the seventh, falling 5-4 to the New Jersey Jackals (23-20) on Sunday afternoon.

Ky Hampton (ND, 1-1) looked flawless through the first six frames in his home debut, holding down the fort for the Titans.

Thomas Ferrogiarro kicked off a fourth-inning rally, sending a line drive to right for a leadoff double. After a pitching change, it was Dan Tauken with a single to right that would score Ferrogiarro and put the Titans up 1-0.

Later in the inning, Mitsuki Fukuda would smack his second double of the game off Jorge Benitez (win, 2-2), putting two in scoring position. Another run would come into score as Jackie Urbaez would drive one in on a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 2-0.

Looking to extend the lead in the fifth, the Titans would load the bases as Dan Tauken was able to drive one deep and bring in a run on a sacrifice fly, making it 3-0. The Titans missed the opportunity to really pull ahead as they would strand two runners in scoring position to end the inning.

Hampton was still throwing a shutout into the seventh, but it would be spoiled as Isaac Bellony would lift one high and deep over the wall to make it 3-1.

A walk and a hit-by-pitch would put two on, and a sacrifice bunt from Alvaro Gonzalez would move both runners into scoring position, ending Hampton's day.

Michael Vilchez (loss, 0-1) came in for relief and couldn't get things done, only managing to record one out. A single from Noah Furcht would drive in a run to make it 3-2, and Dariel Gomez would smack a double to tie it and put two in scoring position.

Another run would come in on a sacrifice fly, and a fifth and final run of the inning would come in via a single from Gustavo Sosa to make it 5-3.

Dwayne Matos got the final out for the Titans, as they would use three pitchers to get out of the inning. The Jackals sent ten to the plate in the big inning.

Hampton went six and one-third innings, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk, while striking out three in a quality start. Vilchez went just a third of the inning and allowed two runs on three hits.

Matos and Brett Garcia threw the eighth and ninth innings, holding the game at 5-3, as the Titans would hope for a comeback in the ninth.

With a full count, Taylor Wright would launch his fourth home run in his last seven games to make it a one-run game at 5-4 to start the bottom of the ninth.

With the Titans down to their final strike, Thomas Ferroggiaro kept the game alive with his second double of the game, and Michael Fuhrman would come in to pinch run. Tauken couldn't get things done, grounding out to second, as Dosie Drakeford (save, 2) would pick up a three-inning save.

Dan Tauken went 1-for-4 with two RBI. Thomas Ferroggiaro went 3-for-5 with two doubles. AJ Wright walked three times, while Jake Steels picked up a base hit and drew two walks. Mitsuki Fukuda had his best game with the Titans, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and throwing out two runners behind the dish.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans continue a six-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The Canada Day celebrations kick off with $2 Hot Dogs and a post-game Fireworks show. Wednesday is a special noon start for Canada Day. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

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