Bird Dawgs Close out Rox 4-2 Behind Debut Gem from Cotter

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Cam Cotter

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Cam Cotter(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - In a feel-good finale, Cam Cotter signed with the Bird Dawgs and took the mound hours later while Mike Hansell also made his debut, combining for 7Ã¢..." innings of two-run ball to lift the Bird Dawgs to a 4-2 victory over the Brockton Rox at Historic Grainger Stadium Sunday afternoon, giving Down East a much-needed win heading into a road trip to New Jersey.

The Bird Dawgs struck first as Christian Adams singled in a run and Ali LaPread added a sacrifice fly to build a 2-0 lead.

Brockton cut it to 2-1 on a Derek Bender solo homer in the sixth before Down East answered in the bottom half as Kalae Harrison singled in a run and Yeniel Laboy added an RBI groundout to push the advantage to 4-1.

The Rox scored once more in the eighth on a wild pitch and left the bases loaded in the ninth, but could not complete the comeback, setting the final at 4-2.

Cotter (1-0) was sharp in his Bird Dawgs debut, allowing just two hits and no runs over five innings with five strikeouts and one walk after signing with the club earlier in the afternoon. Hansell worked 2Ã¢..." innings in his return from the IL, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Tanner Duncan closed it out with 1Ã¢..." innings to collect his fifth save of the season.

Matthew Rivera (0-1) took the loss for Brockton, surrendering four runs on six hits over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (19-26) head to Paterson, N.J., for a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals beginning Tuesday, June 30, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

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Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

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