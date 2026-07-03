Bird Dawgs Cruise to 7-1 Victory over Jackals, Snap Five-Series Losing Streak

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Drew Henderson

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Drew Henderson(Down East Bird Dawgs)

PATERSON, N.J. - Drew Henderson was untouchable, and the Bird Dawgs offense did the rest, as Down East cruised to a 7-1 victory over the New Jersey Jackals Thursday night to win the rubber match, snap a five-series losing streak, and head home with momentum for a weekend series against the Jackals at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Down East wasted no time, plating two runs in the first as Kalae Harrison drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Yeniel Laboy drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.

Trey Law added an RBI single in the third before Kenny Levari launched a two-run homer - his first of the season - in the fourth to push the advantage to 5-0.

Harrison added a solo shot in the sixth, and Stephen DiTomaso doubled in a run in the seventh to close out the scoring for Down East at 7-0.

Aneudis Mordan answered with a solo homer in the ninth for New Jersey to set the final at 7-1.

Henderson (3-4) was dominant, tossing six scoreless innings on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Caleb Debban (1-1) took the loss for New Jersey, allowing five runs on five hits over four innings with eight walks and three strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (21-27) return home for a three-game weekend series against the Jackals at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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