Six-Run Sixth Sinks Florence

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (23-20) dropped to the Evansville Otters 16-9 on Sunday afternoon.

Isaac Milburn made his first start since returning from the IL earlier this week and had to shake off some rust early. Evansville took advantage and scored two in the first to take an immediate 2-0 lead. Milburn bounced back with two scoreless innings in the second and third, but was tagged in the fourth and gave way to the bullpen. The Purdue alum finished with 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

Florence struck in the bottom of the first as well when they opened the game with the bases loaded and nobody out. Zade Richardson's RBI groundout was all Florence could produce to make it 2-1. A similar trend followed in the second when Florence loaded the bases again and was helped out by an Evansville error on a ground ball from Tyler Shaneyfelt to score two and lead 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, Dillon Baker blasted a two-run bomb to left field to extend Florence's lead to 5-2. This marked Baker's ninth long ball of the season, but his first career homer at Thomas More Stadium.

Evansville narrowed the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fourth, but Florence bounced right back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Garrett Broussard whistled an RBI double to score Brendan Bobo and Marcus Brodil knocked home Broussard with an RBI single to take a 7-4 lead.

Travis Phelps tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief of Milburn before handing the ball off to Logan Jones. Making his first appearance in Florence, Jones was brutalized for six runs on three hits with three walks and only recording two outs before being removed down 10-6.

Now trailing, the offense went back to work with a two-run home run from Marcus Brodil, his fifth of the season, to make it 10-9. Max Whitesell walked home a run in the seventh and left the game with the bases loaded. Ahmad Harajli bailed him out with a big strikeout to escape the jam, trailing 11-9.

Evansville poked home two more in the eighth and three in the ninth for some insurance to make it 16-9. The Y'alls couldn't come back and dropped the series, marking their first series loss at home this season.

Florence receives the off-day on Monday before heading to the Windy City to open a three-game series with the ThunderBolts and start a six-game road trip. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

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