Florence Splits Doubleheader

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (23-19) split the doubleheader with Evansville Saturday, dropping game one 10-7 but routing the Otters in the nightcap 12-0.

Continuing the suspended game from Friday night, Zac Westcott shockingly returned to the mound after starting yesterday's game. Westcott fired his first three innings scoreless before being tagged for four runs on six hits in the fourth, including a grand slam to give Evansville a 4-0 lead. Westcott finished with four frames, allowing four runs with five strikeouts before handing the ball off to Chase Hopewell.

Florence got on the board in the fourth when Tyler Shaneyfelt launched a two-run blast to right field, his first out-of-the-park homer in his professional career and second home run this season. Hank Zeisler would follow with a three-run missile in the fifth to put Florence on top 5-4.

A pair of two-run homers against Hopewell and Nate Darden put the Otters back in front 8-5. Max Whitesell allowed two more homers in the eighth to put Evansville up 10-7. The Y'alls would score on an error and hit batsmen in the seventh and eighth. Florence missed two big opportunities with the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth but couldn't capitalize and fell 10-7 in game one.

Casey Bargo toed the rubber in game two, looking to rebound after a short start last week. Bargo dominated all night, tossing six shutout innings with three strikeouts en route to his second win with the Y'alls.

The Y'alls ripped three singles in the second, including an RBI knock from Dillon Baker, to take a 1-0 lead. Brett Blomquist followed with a solo shot in the third inning, his ninth of the season, to make it 2-0 Y'alls.

Evansville's bullpen lost control in the fourth, and Florence took advantage, scoring six runs on three hits and five walks. The Y'alls had a couple of RBI walks, Zade Richardson added a two-run single, and Marcus Brodil ended the surge with a two-run double to put Florence ahead 8-0.

In the fifth, Brett Blomquist roped a two-run double to score Zach Beadle and Shaneyfelt. Brendan Bobo launched a two-run blast, his 10th dinger of the season, to end the scoring at 12-0. Ahmad Harajli pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to close the game.

Florence and Evansville return for the finale of the three-game series Sunday afternoon. Both starters remain TBA for Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:07 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

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