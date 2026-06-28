ValleyCats Come Back Late, Boomers Hold on for Win
Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats tied things up late and had a final rally in the bottom of the tenth, but the Schaumburg Boomers held on for an 8-6 win in 10 innings in front of 2,326 fans on Hockey Night at The Joe on June 27.
RJ Stinson tied things at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth with a pinch-hit RBI single, and Kai Moody (2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SB) knocked in two with a double in the tenth for Tri-City (16-25).
Kyle Fitzgerald's three-run homer in the top of the tenth was his second home run of the night and enough for the visitors to even the series at a game apiece. Fitzgerald drove in five of the Boomers' (21-22) runs.
Adam Maher, Everette Harris, Mason Martinex, and Justus Agosto combined to strike out seven on the mound for the ValleyCats.
The series and the ValleyCats' homestand conclude on Sunday, June 28, with the ValleyCats' Sports, Memorabilia & Pokémon Card Show. Plus, families are invited to come to The Joe early for a pre-game catch on the field and summer reading with ValleyCats players. Children are invited to stay late as well and run the bases postgame.
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