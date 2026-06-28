Boomers Win First Extra-Inning Contest

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







TROY, NY - Kyle Fitzgerald blasted a pair of homers including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th as the Schaumburg Boomers upended the Tri-City ValleyCats 8-6 on the road in the first extra-inning game of the season on Saturday night.

Seven of the eight runs for the Boomers scored on homers as the team connected on a season high four. Kellum Clark and Anthony Calarco went back-to-back in the top of the first to give the Boomers a 2-0 edge. The tandem homers marked the second time this season that the Boomers have gone back-to-back. Tri-City was able to tie the game with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the inning. Fitzgerald sent his first one of the night over the wall in right in the fourth, a two-run shot to put the Boomers ahead 4-2. Tri-City was able to tie the game behind runs in the fifth and eighth. Starting with a runner at second in the 10th, the Boomers took the lead on a groundout from Clark before Fitzgerald's three-run homer. The runs were needed as the hosts scored twice in the bottom of the inning before Caleb Riedel retired three straight as the Boomers snagged the win, their third of the roadtrip.

Cole Cook started and threw six innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six. Riedel earned the win in relief, his first of the season. Schaumburg finished with eight hits in the win, half of which were homers. Fitzgerald finished with five RBIs. Fitzgerald, Alec Craig and Calarco all finished with two hits in the win.

The Boomers (21-22) will conclude the six-game journey to the Atlantic Conference with the rubber game on Sunday night at 4:00pm. RHP Ross Thompson (6-1, 3.88) will book end the roadtrip on the mound while Tri-City is scheduled to send RHP Chad Gartland. The team will return home on Tuesday for an action packed six-game homestand that stretches through the Fourth of July on June 30. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

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