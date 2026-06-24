Boomers Explode in Roadtrip Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Schaumburg Boomers recorded hits in every inning and exploded in the opener of a six-game roadtrip, building a huge early lead and never looking back to breeze past the Sussex County Miners 19-1 in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The Boomers scored three runs or more in five different innings. The tone was set in the first inning as the club posted three consecutive hits following a one-out error. Kyle Fitzgerald put the Boomers on the board with a two-run double. Another run would score on an RBI groundout from Cole Turney. Alec Craig singled home a run in the top of the second before a run scored on a double play and a wild pitch to make the score 6-0. The third inning is when the game really broke open. Turney led off the inning with his fourth homer of the year. Craig singled home another run and Kellum Clark doubled in two. Anthony Calarco capped the scoring in the inning with his third homer of the season. Three more scored in the fifth before four came across in the sixth. Calarco drilled another homer in the sixth, becoming the first player for the Boomers to record a multi-homer game.

Ross Thompson was the beneficiary of the run support, working six innings and allowing just one run. Thompson became the first pitcher in the league this season to record six victories, striking out three while allowing seven hits. Wyatt Cameron, Tanner Shears and Jack Snyder all logged scoreless innings in the win. The 19 runs scored equaled the third most in team history while the offense tallied 19 hits, tied for the seventh most in league history. Clark and Calarco both finished with four hits. Calarco drove home five while Clark drove home four. All nine members of the lineup reached base multiple times.

The Boomers (19-20) will continue the roadtrip on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Buddie Pindel (3-2, 4.11) is scheduled to start against RHP Kellen Brothers (0-2, 6.11). The team will return home for an action packed six-game homestand that stretches through the Fourth of July on June 30. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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