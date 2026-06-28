Crushers Get Upended in Mississippi, Finale Tomorrow

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Pearl, MS - The Lake Erie Crushers (19-25) got behind early and couldn't tread water on Saturday night against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (18-26). They fell 15-5 as the pitching struggled to put up zeroes in middle innings.

Mississippi got to the bullpen plan early on Saturday with three runs in the bottom of the 1st. All their runs came with two outs and were sparked by an infield single from 3B Travis Holt. In the 2nd, the Mud Monsters scratched across two more runs, and it could have been more if it weren't for an outfield assist from LF Sebastian Alexander.

In the 4th, Mississippi put up their big number in the game, a five-spot on four hits to go up 10-0. The Crushers showed some fight like they had all series when trailing. DH Samuel Benjamin blasted a no-doubt homer to lead off the 5th, then 3B Pavin Parks destroyed a three-run homer of his own to make the score 10-4.

Unfortunately for Lake Erie, they were snake-bitten by the follow-up innings by the Mud Monsters. They surrendered two runs in the bottom of the 5th, then another in the 7th.

The Crushers plated a run on an RBI single from Samuel Benjamin, but then two more runs in the bottom of the 8th against Nick Chavez, who was making his professional pitching debut, lifted the Mud Monsters to a double-digit 15-5 win in the fifth game of the series.

Brian Williams (2-6) went seven strong innings and got his second straight win. Adam Brouwer (0-1), who opened the first three innings, was pinned with the loss for Lake Erie.

Lake Erie will finish the megaseries against the Mud Monsters tomorrow night, June 28th at 7:01pm ET. The Crushers will return to ForeFront Field on Tuesday, June 30th, to start a nine-game homestand. First pitch against the Joliet Slammers is slated for 6:30pm. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

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