Bullpen Lights Out, Taylor Wright Homer Lifts Titans to Victory

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Taylor Wright on game night

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Taylor Wright on game night(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Backed by eight scoreless innings from the bullpen and a decisive three-run blast from Taylor Wright in the seventh, the Ottawa Titans (23-20) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (22-20) by a 5-2 final on Saturday night.

Brandon Marklund (ND, 0-0) had a shaky start to the game. On the third pitch of the contest, Gustavo Sosa sent a solo homer over the centre field wall, giving the Jackals an early 1-0 lead.

Still in the first, Marklund would walk two on, and a single off the bat of Alvaro Gonzalez would drive in another run, making it 2-0.

The Titans' bullpen was dominant and only allowed three hits and no runs the rest of the evening. Yohanse Morel went three innings, allowing no hits or walks, while striking out four.

It was in the bottom of the fifth that the Titans were able to get on the board. Michael Fuhrman would walk and swipe second, seeing Chris Davis bring him in on a base knock, making it 2-1.

Sonny Fauci (ND, 3-2) was dominant on the mound for the Jackals. He went six frames, allowing one run on four hits, walking three, while striking out ten batters.

Jackals manager Bobby Jones would turn to Chase Hungate (loss, 0-1) in the seventh to hold the lead, but the Titans would hit him hard - erupting for four runs.

Fuhrman ignited the rally with a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and once again came around to score when Davis delivered the game-tying hit, evening the score at two.

With two on and two out, Taylor Wright would send a 398 ft moon shot over the right-field wall to give the Titans their first lead of the series, making it 5-3. The homer to right for the recently turned 29-year-old was his fourth of the year and third in his last five games.

Kevin Miranda was dominant through two and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. In his first appearance for the Titans, Liu Fuenmayor (win, 1-0) picked up the win. The one-two punch of Ted Stuka and Brett Garcia (save, 8) finished the game to lock down the victory.

In total, the Titans' bullpen retired 24 of the final 27 batters - including 16 in a row from the second through the early stages of the seventh inning.

AJ Wright went 2-for-3 with a walk, Michael Fuhrman walked twice and scored twice while swiping a bag, and Chris Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Taylor Wright was the hero, sending a three-run shot to give the Titans the lead in the bottom of the seventh.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game homestand with the finale of a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Next week, Tri-City comes to town as part of the Canada Day celebrations. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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