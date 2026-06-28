Wild Things Take Nightcap, Snap Small Skid

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







Washington, PA - After the front-end of the doubleheader ended in a narrow defeat, the Wild Things returned to the win column against the Joliet Slammers and snapping their three-game skid in the process with a 7-5 victory in the nightcap.

Under the dusk for Washington, Brit Kostura made the first start of his Frontier League and professional career after he debuted with a pair of relief appearances last week. The lefty went four innings (87 pitches) and allowed six hits and two earned runs, along with two walks and three punchouts, the first three of his pro career.

Washington came out of the gates with a statement, as it took a first-inning 3-0 advantage on a bases-clearing double from centerfielder Caleb Ketchup. The Slammers found their footing with three hits when the frame flipped over, cutting the gap to one run after the second.

First baseman Andrew Czech ripped a one-out double and scored on a sacrifice fly from right fielder Jeff Liquori, pushing it to 4-2 in the third. The fourth run was orchestrated behind Ketchup, as he reached via a walk, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cole Fowler to the track in left, making it 5-2.

In the fifth frame, lefty Michael Foltz Jr. came in relief and surrendered three hits for a run, only getting a single out before Shuto Okumura entered on the mound. The side-arm righty allowed an RBI single to the first batter he faced and a sacrifice fly, with both runs being charged to Foltz. Those two knotted the score at five a side.

Okumura walked his next batter, ending his day, and Washington's third pitcher of the inning soon axed the jam. Chad Coles got the final out before Washington took the lead right back in the bottom half when Connor Peek drew a walk, went to third on a wild pitch and a ground ball and scored on a great read on a ball that trickled past Joliet catcher Billy Sullivan. It ended up the game-winning run as Washington took a 6-5 advantage.

Coles, who earned the win, left the sixth frame scoreless from the mound, and Washington added an insurance run from an RBI single by shortstop Kyle Edwards in the home half. Righty Landon Ginn closed it down in the seventh, improving to 4-for-5 in save chances in 2026.

With the result, Washington improves to 29-15 and gets back in the win column, snapping Joliet's six-game win streak in the process. The Wild Things will close out the eight-game homestand and week at EQT Park tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. looking for a series split. Gates open at 3 p.m. for another Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care. It's also Disney Night with character appearances from Mickey and Minnie.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

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