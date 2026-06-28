Otters Split Doubleheader with Y'alls

Published on June 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After the series opener was suspended last night, the Evansville Otters (26-16) split the doubleheader against the Florence Y'alls (16-23) on Saturday, taking the first game 10-7 and dropping game two 12-0.

Game one was suspended in the second inning with the score tied at 0-0. Zac Westcott, who got the start before the game was suspended, still started the first game against Garret Simpson, who took over for the original starter, Ryan Wiltse.

The Otters struck first in a big way in the fourth inning. Three singles loaded the bases for Cohen Wilbanks, who sent one over the left field wall for not only his first home run of the season, but the first grand slam for the Otters this season.

Florence responded quickly, scoring two in the bottom of the fourth on a Tyler Shaneyfelt home run and three in the fifth on a Hank Zeisler home run.

The longball kept coming for Evansville, as Amani Jones homered in the sixth, T.J. Salvaggio homered in the seventh and two solo home runs in the eighth made it 10-6.

Junior Cerda got the ninth and Florence made things interesting, loading the bases with two outs, but Jackson Tucker struck out to give the Otters the win.

Game two was all Florence from the start. It started in the second inning with an RBI single by Dillon Baker and a solo home run by Brett Blomquist in the third inning.

They pulled away in the fourth with a Zade Richardson two-run single before Marcus Brodil scored two more with a double to make it 8-0.

The Y'alls scored four in the next offensive frame to make it 12-0.

The Otters fall to 26-16, hitting a season-high five home runs in game one but getting shut out for the first time this season in game two.

The two sides play the rubber match tomorrow, first pitch coming home at 12:07 p.m. CT at Thomas More Stadium.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

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Website Link: https://www.evansvilleotters.com/news-home?nID=1065

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Go Otters!

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*** Part 1 - ASCII

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | 6.27.2026

Otters split doubleheader with Y'alls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After the series opener was suspended last night, the Evansville Otters (26-16) split the doubleheader against the Florence Y'alls (16-23) on Saturday, taking the first game 10-7 and dropping game two 12-0.

Game one was suspended in the second inning with the score tied at 0-0. Zac Westcott, who got the start before the game was suspended, still started the first game against Garret Simpson, who took over for the original starter, Ryan Wiltse.

The Otters struck first in a big way in the fourth inning. Three singles loaded the bases for Cohen Wilbanks, who sent one over the left field wall for not only his first home run of the season, but the first grand slam for the Otters this season.

Florence responded quickly, scoring two in the bottom of the fourth on a Tyler Shaneyfelt home run and three in the fifth on a Hank Zeisler home run.

The longball kept coming for Evansville, as Amani Jones homered in the sixth, T.J. Salvaggio homered in the seventh and two solo home runs in the eighth made it 10-6.

Junior Cerda got the ninth and Florence made things interesting, loading the bases with two outs, but Jackson Tucker struck out to give the Otters the win.

Game two was all Florence from the start. It started in the second inning with an RBI single by Dillon Baker and a solo home run by Brett Blomquist in the third inning.

They pulled away in the fourth with a Zade Richardson two-run single before Marcus Brodil scored two more with a double to make it 8-0.

The Y'alls scored four in the next offensive frame to make it 12-0.

The Otters fall to 26-16, hitting a season-high five home runs in game one but getting shut out for the first time this season in game two.

The two sides play the rubber match tomorrow, first pitch coming home at 12:07 p.m. CT at Thomas More Stadium.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

###

Website Link: https://www.evansvilleotters.com/news-home?nID=1065

-- Go Otters!

*** Part 2 - ASCII

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | 6.27.2026

Otters split doubleheader with Y'alls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After the series opener was suspended last night, the Evansville Otters (26-16) split the doubleheader against the Florence Y'alls (16-23) on Saturday, taking the first game 10-7 and dropping game two 12-0. Game one was suspended in the second inning with the score tied at 0-0. Zac Westcott, who got the start before the game was suspended, still started the first game against Garret Simpson, who took over for the original starter, Ryan Wiltse. The Otters struck first in a big way in the fourth inning. Three singles loaded the bases for Cohen Wilbanks, who sent one over the left field wall for not only his first home run of the season, but the first grand slam for the Otters this season. Florence responded quickly, scoring two in the bottom of the fourth on a Tyler Shaneyfelt home run and three in the fifth on a Hank Zeisler home run. The longball kept coming for Evansville, as Amani Jones homered in the sixth, T.J. Salvaggio homered in the seventh and two solo home runs in the eighth made it 10-6. Junior Cerda got the ninth and Florence made things interesting, loading the bases with two outs, but Jackson Tucker struck out to give the Otters the win. Game two was all Florence from the start. It started in the second inning with an RBI single by Dillon Baker and a solo home run by Brett Blomquist in the third inning. They pulled away in the fourth with a Zade Richardson two-run single before Marcus Brodil scored two more with a double to make it 8-0. The Y'alls scored four in the next offensive frame to make it 12-0. The Otters fall to 26-16, hitting a season-high five home runs in game one but getting shut out for the first time this season in game two. The two sides play the rubber match tomorrow, first pitch coming home at 12:07 p.m. CT at Thomas More Stadium. All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN. The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

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Website Link: https://www.evansvilleotters.com/news-home?nID=1065

-- Go Otters!







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2026

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