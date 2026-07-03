Otters Ride Big Innings to Series Win over Wild Things

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (29-17) rode back-to-back four-run innings to a series win against the Washington Wild Things (31-17) on Thursday night, 10-3.

Fresh off the 7-day injured list, it was Ben Petschke getting the start for Evansville against Brit Kostura for the Wild Things.

The Otters scored first for the first time in this series with Blake Robertson's RBI double scoring Marcos Gonzalez in the second inning.

Evansville extended the lead in the third inning. Logan Brown hit a double to bring in Sam Linscott, Gonzalez drove in two with a double and Robertson made it 5-0 with a single into center field.

They kept piling it on in the fourth, scoring four more runs and taking a dominant 9-0 lead off the back of two-run home runs from both Gonzalez and Dennis Pierce.

Washington got a couple of runs in the following innings, bringing in one run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.

Alex Valdez and David Eckaus pitched in relief after Petschke finished his start, shutting down the Washington lineup to clinch the victory.

Evansville is now 29-17, winning their 10th series of the season and seventh at home. They are now only one game back of Washington in the division after taking two of three.

The Otters begin a six-game road trip tomorrow, starting with game one of three against the Joliet Slammers tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT at Slammers Stadium.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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