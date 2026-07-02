Miners Find the TNT, Explode for 16 against New York

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Sussex County Miners erupted for 16 runs on 12 hits Wednesday night, routing the New York Boulders 16-5 at Skylands Stadium before a crowd of 1,365. It was one of the Miners' most complete offensive performances this season.

The Miners broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the third inning, then added four in the fourth and five more in the fifth to build a commanding 14-0 lead. New York scored once in the seventh and four times in the eighth, but Sussex County responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to put the game firmly out of reach.

Seven different Miners drove in runs as Sussex County received contributions throughout the lineup. Right fielder Keenan Taylor led the offense, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored. Taylor hit solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings, giving him eight on the season.

Designated hitter Sean Roby Jr. continued his power surge, finishing 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. His fourth-inning home run was his 13th of the season, tied with Washington's Andrew Czech for the Frontier League lead.

First baseman Dean Ferrara reached base four times, finishing 1-for-3 with three walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Second baseman Hunter D'Amato went 2-for-4 with three runs, while shortstop Evan Berkey drove in three and scored once.

Left fielder Gabriel Maciel had an RBI despite going hitless. Catcher Jose Medrano recorded his first hit and his RBI of his professional career.

Southpaw Rob Hensey earned the win with a quality outing, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He improved to 5-4 on the season and holds the league lead for strikeouts with 67.

Jorge Garcia pitched the final two innings, giving up four runs and striking out three to close out the win.

New York managed just four hits. Designated hitter Jason Agresti went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while left fielder Matt Polk scored twice despite going hitless. Norris McClure had the other two hits for the Boulders.

The Miners played error-free defense behind Hensey, while New York committed one error.

With the win, Sussex County extended its strong play at home with another explosive offensive showing.

Box Score: Available on the Frontier League's official iScore platform.

The Miners continue their homestand this week at Skylands Stadium. Fans can watch live on the Frontier League Network via HTN or listen on Mixlr. Streaming information is available at scminers.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

Miners Find the TNT, Explode for 16 against New York - Sussex County Miners

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