Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short, Mud Monsters Settle for Series Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (20-28) came in attempting to sweep the Gateway Grizzlies (23-24), and despite drawing a team-record 14 walks and getting a pinch-hit RBI single from Tevis Payne II, the ninth-inning comeback fell short in a 5-4 final.

Southpaw Tyler Campbell took the mound looking to continue his home winning streak after winning his first three starts at Trustmark Park.

After striking out leadoff hitter Dale Thomas as part of a 1-2-3 first inning, Gateway was able to punch first in the top of the second.

It all started with Bryson Horne reaching on an error after grounding a ball that caromed off the mound and into Slater Schield's glove. The Mud Monsters shortstop made a throw to first that Scout Knotts could not pick.

Horne moved to third on a single by Davie Morgan and came in on a fielder's choice by Darryl Lee.

After being silenced in the third, Gateway went back to work with the lumber in the fourth inning.

A leadoff single by Victor Castillo was followed by a one-out base hit from Brennan Orf.

Morgan followed with a double to score both Gateway runners, and Lee singled home Morgan to put the Grizzlies up 4-0.

Mississippi formulated an answer in the bottom half of the inning after loading the bases with one out off a long single by Samil De La Rosa and back-to-back walks by Kasten Furr and Andrew Semo.

Vantrel Reed lifted a ball into center field to allow De La Rosa to come home and score Mississippi's first run of the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mud Monsters kept their foot on the pedal, reloading the bases after Brayland Skinner walked to start the frame, knocking Gateway starter Blake Peyton out of the game as it was the seventh free pass Mississippi's bats had drawn.

After Alec Sparks took over on the hill, Kyle Booker followed with his ninth double of the season. The next batter, Travis Holt, was hit by a pitch to juice the bases.

The first offering from Sparks to De La Rosa got by Gateway catcher José Alvarez, allowing the speedy Skinner to cross and cut Gateway's advantage in half at 4-2.

The score remained there until the top of the seventh when Gateway put up another run to go back up by three.

Lee began the inning by reaching on a hit-by-pitch and, after attempting to steal second, Semo's throw from behind the plate sailed into center field, allowing Lee to move all the way to third.

Following a strikeout of Mitchell Sanford, Thomas lifted a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to bring home the tagging Lee and make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Campbell finished his day after completing seven innings. The southpaw out of Albuquerque, New Mexico allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.

Dallas Woolfolk and Tristan House followed in relief, each posting scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

Mississippi had been held at bay through the sixth and seventh innings but broke through in the bottom of the eighth.

Knotts walked to begin things, and Schield laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to second as the order turned over for Skinner.

Hitless to that point, Skinner launched an offering from Gateway reliever Andrew Ronne to right-center that glanced off Castillo's glove for an RBI double, scoring Knotts to cut the deficit to two at 5-3.

Julio Ortiz entered to pitch the ninth for the Grizzlies looking to lock down the save, but Mississippi made things interesting.

After back-to-back walks put De La Rosa and Furr aboard, Ortiz got Semo swinging for the first out before Payne II entered as a pinch hitter.

The rookie lined the third pitch he saw into left field for a run-scoring base hit off the bench, making it a one-run ballgame with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Ortiz struck out Knotts, and despite both runners successfully pulling off a double steal to move into scoring position, Schield suffered the same fate to end the game with Gateway holding on for the 5-4 victory.

Despite the loss, the Mud Monsters secured the series, taking two of three from the Grizzlies.

The Mud Monsters continue their homestand Friday evening, welcoming the Florence Y'alls to Trustmark Park for a three-game series. The Friday Fireworks show will feature Independence Day: The Prequel Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Mississippi Farm Bureau. Mississippi will send right-hander Brian Williams (2-5, 6.75) to the hill while Florence counters with fellow right-hander Casey Bargo (2-1, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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