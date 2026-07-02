Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 2, 2026

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signing today:

LHP Liu Fuenmayor

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-02-02

HOMETOWN: Guigue, Venezuela | SCHOOL: -

2026: Fargo-Moorhead (American Association, IND): 2-1, 8.27 ERA, 13 G, 1 GS, 16.1 IIP, 17 R/15 ER, 11 BB/18 K

INF Hunter Stokely

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 245 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-03-01

HOMETOWN: Wilson, NC | SCHOOL: North Carolina

2026: Washington (Frontier League, IND): 27 G, .167 AVG, 3B, 3 RBI, 11 BB/25 K

The Club has also announced further transactions:

Acquired LHP Liu Fuenmayor from Fargo-Moorhead (American Association) to complete a previous trade (RHP Jon Beymer from 2/9/2026)

Traded UTIL Dan Tauken to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for a PTBNL

Placed/Activated OF Myles Smith on/from the 7-Day IL

Activated OF Daniel McElveny from the 7-Day IL

Placed RHP Brandon Marklund on the 14-Day IL

Transferred INF Kaiden Cardoso from the 14-Day IL to the 60-Day IL

Released LHP Dominic Puccetti

Removed Mark Hernandez as the Emergency Catcher

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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