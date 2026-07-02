Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 2, 2026
Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signing today:
LHP Liu Fuenmayor
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-02-02
HOMETOWN: Guigue, Venezuela | SCHOOL: -
2026: Fargo-Moorhead (American Association, IND): 2-1, 8.27 ERA, 13 G, 1 GS, 16.1 IIP, 17 R/15 ER, 11 BB/18 K
INF Hunter Stokely
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 245 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-03-01
HOMETOWN: Wilson, NC | SCHOOL: North Carolina
2026: Washington (Frontier League, IND): 27 G, .167 AVG, 3B, 3 RBI, 11 BB/25 K
The Club has also announced further transactions:
Acquired LHP Liu Fuenmayor from Fargo-Moorhead (American Association) to complete a previous trade (RHP Jon Beymer from 2/9/2026)
Traded UTIL Dan Tauken to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for a PTBNL
Placed/Activated OF Myles Smith on/from the 7-Day IL
Activated OF Daniel McElveny from the 7-Day IL
Placed RHP Brandon Marklund on the 14-Day IL
Transferred INF Kaiden Cardoso from the 14-Day IL to the 60-Day IL
Released LHP Dominic Puccetti
Removed Mark Hernandez as the Emergency Catcher
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 2, 2026 - Ottawa Titans
- Miners Find the TNT, Explode for 16 against New York - Sussex County Miners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Titans Stories
- Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 2, 2026
- Nine-Run First Sinks Titans on Canada Day
- Pardinho's Eight Perfect Innings Powers Titans to Rain-Shortened Win
- Titans Drop Rubber Match After Costly Five-Run Seventh
- Bullpen Lights Out, Taylor Wright Homer Lifts Titans to Victory