Boomers Win Rain Shortened Contest

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers captured a 4-3 rain-shortened decision over the Quebec Capitales to take two-of-three in the mid-week series at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg did not trail in the game. The Boomers opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Logan Gregorio singled with two outs to record the first hit of his professional career. Cole Smith followed by drawing a walk and Alec Craig notched an RBI single to put the Boomers ahead. The lead grew to 4-0 in the third. Anthony Calarco logged an RBI single before Banks Tolley, activated from the injured list before the game, slammed a two-run homer over the wall in left. Tolley was making his first appearance since May 12. Quebec drew within 4-2 on a two-run homer from Chavez Young in the fifth and added another run in the seventh. The rain hit in the top of the eighth, bringing the game to an early conclusion.

Cole Zaffiro started and tossed four innings, striking out four. Kyle Moore picked up the win in relief, working two innings. Holland Townes earned the save, striking out three in 1.2 innings. Calarco and Kyle Fitzgerald both reached base three times with two hits and a walk. Schaumburg drew six walks in the abridged game.

The Boomers (23-24) will welcome in the Washington Wild Things for the holiday weekend. The first game of the series will feature a postgame fireworks and drone show. The game is presented by Residential Heating and Cooling. Drone shows are presented by SkillUp. LHP Cole Cook is the scheduled starter for the Boomers. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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