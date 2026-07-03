Titans Cough up Big Lead in Homestand Finale

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - A five-run first inning wasn't enough, as the Ottawa Titans (24-23) dropped the rubber match to the Tri-City ValleyCats (19-26) with a final score of 7-5 on Thursday night.

Things got started quickly, as Jackie Urbaez and Thomas Ferrogiaro would each reach via hit-by-pitch. AJ Wright would get fans on their feet, driving a double to right, making it 2-0.

Taylor Wright would work a nine-pitch walk, and Myles Smith would drive in the third run of the inning on a fielder's choice.

Hunter Stokely stayed hot, sending the ball up the middle to drive in another run. He went 4-for-6 with two RBI in his first series with the team.

Daniel McElveny would ground out, but not without the fifth and final run scoring to cap off a five-run first.

The ValleyCats would get on the board in the second as a one-out walk, and a double off the bat of Aaron Whitley would put two in scoring position. A pair of singles off the bats of Dylan Broderick and RJ Stinson would drive in two, making it 5-2.

Kaleb Hill (ND, 3-3) got the start for the Titans, showing struggles with his command and allowing a season-high six free passes. His day ended in the fifth, going four and two-thirds, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four.

Michael Vilchez and Liu Fuenmayor held the lead, allowing no walks and just one hit.

Manager Bobby Brown turned to setup man Ted Stuka for the eighth, where everything would fall apart. With two on and one out, Amani Larry would drive in a run on a single, cutting the Titans' lead to 5-3.

Brett Garcia (loss, 0-3) came in to try and stop the bleeding, but it just wasn't enough. Four runs would be plated in the innings, and after allowing just one hit in his last four appearances, Stuka would get just one out, allowing three runs on two hits.

Adam Maher (win, 1-0) went three and third, picking up his first pro-ball win, and Jutus Agosto (save, 1) picked up the save. The Titans put two on with one out, putting the tying run on. Urbaez grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

AJ Wright brought in two on a double, and Hunter Stokely went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Titans have now lost five consecutive series.

The Ottawa Titans hit the road for the first of a three-game series with the Sussex County Miners on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey. The Titans return for another six-game homestand to end the first half of the season next week against New Jersey and Tri-City. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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