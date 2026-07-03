ValleyCats Rally with 7 Unanswered for Win over Ottawa

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats rallied from a five-run deficit and took the lead in the top of eighth with a four-run rally as they picked up a series win with a 7-5 victory over the Ottawa Titans on July 2.

RJ Stinson, Dylan Broderick, Amani Larry, David Glancy, and Brayden Jobert, all had runs batted in for Tri-City (19-26). The ValleyCats also scored on a Titans throwing error in the eighth and a double steal in the ninth.

Ottawa hit five ValleyCats with pitches in the game and walked eight.

Ottawa (24-23) scored five runs in the first, but were quite for the rest of the night.

Adam Maher had 3.1 innings of shutout relief for the win and Justus Agosto got his first professional save.

The Tri-City ValleyCats return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for a series celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America this weekend, from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

The ValleyCats strongly encourage utilizing TCValleyCats.com for the best prices on tickets and to avoid inflated prices and fees from third-party sites.

The ValleyCats will host the Brockton Rox for a doubleheader on Friday, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. for the twin 7-innings games. Postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota will follow Game Two.

The teams come back for a full nine-inning game on Saturday, July 4, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Postgame fireworks are also on tap for the USA's birthday.

The weekend culminates with a second doubleheader on Sunday, July 5. Gates open for the Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY at 1:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 3 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.

After an off-day on Monday, July 6, the ValleyCats host the Trois-Rivières Aigles for a three-game series next week from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9. The Wednesday, July 8 game is Military and Veterans Appreciation Night, where all active and retired military members can enjoy the game for free. The Thursday, July 9 game features postgame fireworks.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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