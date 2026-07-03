Early Blasts Earn Series Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (25-21) triumphed 10-8 over Windy City to win the three-game series over the Bolts Thursday night.

Florence scored early and often in the first and second innings. A leadoff triple from Milo Rushford and an RBI single from Brett Blomquist started the action. Jackson Tucker roped a two-run blast to left field to make it a 4-0 game in the first.

After a Windy City homer in the bottom of the inning, the race to the bat rack continued for the Y'alls. Hank Zeisler ripped a two-run double, Brendan Bobo blasted a two-run bomb, and Zade Richardson went back-to-back with a solo shot of his own. Florence used four hits to score five runs and take a 9-1 lead.

Zac Westcott toed the rubber for Florence and was tagged for a solo blast to the first batter he faced. Westcott finished the first and tossed a 1-2-3 second before facing a lot of trouble in the third. Windy City figured the veteran out the second time through the order and chased him from the game with six runs on six hits and seven consecutive batters on base. Westcott finished with just 2.2 innings and no strikeouts, allowing seven runs in a no-decision.

The offense stalled for Florence as they once again couldn't figure out the Bolts bullpen. However, the Y'alls bullpen was just as strong, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing just one run. Logan Jones earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Ahmada Harajli fired a scoreless frame, Nate Darden picked up two scoreless, and Aidan McEvoy allowed a run en route to his league-high 11th save of the season.

Florence heads down to Mississippi to open up a three-game holiday weekend series with the Mud Monsters. RHP Casey Bargo takes the hill for the Y'alls and will oppose RHP Brian Williams for Mississippi. First pitch is set for 6:20 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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