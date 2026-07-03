Wild Things Upended in Series Finale by Early Evansville Offense

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - Behind a good bit of early offense, Evansville took the series against Washington with a 10-3 win, closing the Central Division gap to one game in the process. Washington remains in first place though as its road trip continues to Schaumburg this weekend and they finish 3-3 in the regular season at Bosse Field.

Evansville scored the game's first nine runs, as they got to Brit Kostura late in his second pro start. Evansville scored once in the second and four runs in the third and fourth innings. The Otters added a tally on Shuto Okumura's line in the fifth after Washington got on the board in the top of the inning with an RBI single by Kyle Edwards.

The Wild Things brought two in during the sixth inning on an RBI single by Anthony Brocato and an RBI knock by Jeff Liquori, which was his third hit of the night. The offense went quiet again after that, however and finished with three runs on eight hits.

Mack Anglin, making his second appearance of the series, struck out the side in order in the sixth for the Wild Things. Chad Coles worked a scoreless seventh on just seven pitches home. Michael O'Hanlon was hit with a knock and a walk in the eighth but put up a scoreless frame.

The Wild Things continue their road trip tomorrow evening in Schaumburg, Illinois, for the first of three with the Boomers. Kobe Foster will take the ball with first pitch slated for 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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