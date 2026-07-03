Crushers Newcomers Pitch to 3-2 Win over Slammers

Published on July 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (21-27) got some solid help from a pair of new arms on Thursday night in a 3-2 win against the Joliet Slammers (20-26).

The Crushers signed RHP Chris McMahon to make the start on Thursday night. He got two quick outs in the opening frame, but back-to-back doubles from RF Blake Berry and DH Jackson Valera brought home the first run of the game for Joliet.

McMahon put up a zero in the 2nd, then he handed the ball to the Crushers' other new acquisition, RHP Gauge Lockhart, out of San Francisco University.

Lockhart started hot and stayed hot throughout his outing, racking up three strikeouts in four no-hit innings.

In the 4th, RF Garret Pike ran into his third homer in as many days, a solo shot for his fifth of the year. 3B Pavin Parks followed it up with a solo home run in the 5th, his 11th of the year, which matches the highest total from the 2025 Crushers, accomplished by Scout Knotts. The two homers afforded the Crushers a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the 7th, the Slammers put a man on third to lead off the inning against RHP Christian Scafidi. The big man struck out the next batter, induced a weak popout, then got C Brandon Heidel to ground out to keep the Crushers in the lead 2-1.

In the 8th, LF James Jett sacrificed his body and ran through the left field wall to rob RF Blake Berry of extra bases. A needed play to maintain the beautifully pitched game by the Crushers' staff.

In the bottom of the 8th, SS Jarrod Watkins poked an RBI single to give the Crushers a much needed insurance run, putting them up 3-1.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger came on to get a four-out save, but it didn't come without some drama in the 9th. The first two batters reached, putting the tying run on with nobody out. After a flyout, the Slammers plated a run on a groundout to make the score 3-2 with two outs. Sittinger dug his feet in and struck out CF Kadon Morton to end the game on a 95mph heater up and out of the zone.

Gauge Lockhart (1-0) got the win in his first professional outing, coming out of the bullpen with a spotless ledger. Joliet starter Blane Zeplin (1-3) received the loss. Brandyn Sittinger

Tomorrow night is Red, White, and BOOM at ForeFront Field for a 4th of July Weekend Celebration (that gets the party started on July 3rd). It's America's big 250th, and the Crushers will celebrate with the biggest fireworks show of the year! Tickets are VERY limited and are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2026

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