Crushers Make It Interesting Late, Fall Just Short

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (20-27) battled on Wednesday night against the Joliet Slammers (20-25), but came up a bit short in a 10-8 defeat at ForeFront Field.

After a quick first inning, the Slammers plated the first run of the ballgame courtesy of back-to-back doubles. Joliet would tack on one more on an RBI single by CF Kadon Morton. The Slammers led 2-0.

The Crushers pulled back within a run in the home half of the inning,though, as DH Samuel Benjamin launched his third home run in his last four games.

Joliet continued to get the best of Crushers starter, LHP Brandon Scott, as they added another run in the third. After the Crushers went quietly at the bat, things started to unravel in the 4th.

3B Patrick Ward lead-off the inning with a home run over the right field fence. Crafty Slammers baserunning allowed Joliet to increase their lead by an additional three runs, and they led 7-1.

Sitting in the bottom of a six run hole, the Crushers found success at the plate to start their half of the 4th. 3B Pavin Parks drew a four pitch walk, then 1B Alfredo Gonzalez followed it up with a blistering single. Sitting on a 3-1 count, RF Garret Pike continued his hot streak with a three-run homer, his fourth long ball of the season. After four innings of work, the Crushers trailed 7-4.

After two quick outs in the 5th, Jackson Beaman saw his pitch and unloaded a homer near the peak of the left field berm to extend the lead for Joliet, 8-4.

Former Crusher Jackson Valera added to the Slammers run total with an RBI double off the left field wall in the top of the 6th. That marked the fifth consecutive inning the Crushers surrendered a run.

The Grapes gave ForeFront Field something to celebrate in the 6th, as 2B Luis Acevedo blasted a pitch over the left field wall for a two-run jack. Lake Erie climbed back within three.

CF Joe Redfield walked to get the 7th inning started. He came around to score, when Gonzalez launched a missile off his bat that landed just fair for an RBI double.

Entering the 8th down 9-7, Luis Acevedo made quick work of Joliet reliever Carlos Soto for his second home run of the game. Acevedo marked the first Crusher hitter to record a multi-homerun game since Pavin Parks on June 11th against the Evansville Otters.

Despite the best efforts of RHP Brandyn Sittinger, the Crushers could not keep the Slammers off the board in the 9th, as they extended the lead 10-8.

While Lake Erie threatened in the 9th, they could not find a way to get the job done. They dropped the game 10-8.

Brandon Scott recorded his 5th loss of the season for the Crushers. Ben Vitas took the win for Joliet, with Casey O'Dell getting the save.

The Crushers conclude the series with Joliet tomorrow, July 2nd on another Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. All night long, select drafts are just $2.50. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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