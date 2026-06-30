Lake Erie Crushers Announce COPA de la Diversión Identity in Partnership with the Lorain County Hispanic Fund

Published on June 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Loros de la Costa Erie logo

(Lake Erie Crushers) Loros de la Costa Erie logo(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to announce the official introduction of their COPA de la Diversión identity, Loros de la Costa Erie, developed in partnership with the Lorain County Hispanic Fund.

Loros de la Costa Erie will make their on-field debut at ForeFront Field on July 5th and return for a second celebration on August 7th. This identity change comes in the form of a new logo and color scheme that will be integrated into uniforms, hats, in-game activations, and other media.

The name "Loros de la Costa Erie" was created to reflect both cultural pride and regional unity. "Loros," Spanish for "parrots", represents communication, vibrancy, and connection. "Costa", meaning "coast" or "shore", was intentionally chosen as a symbol of unity, honoring the journey of many families whose ancestors came to this country through coastal communities, while also broadening the identity beyond one city and connecting Hispanic communities throughout Lorain County and along Lake Erie.

The colors of the identity were also selected with intentional meaning and a direct connection to the makeup of Lorain County's Hispanic community. The light blue represents Lake Erie while also paying homage to the historic Puerto Rican flag, recognizing Puerto Rican heritage as the dominant Hispanic ethnicity represented in Lorain County. The yellow, orange, pink, and purple were chosen to reflect Mexican heritage, drawing inspiration from Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, while recognizing the Mexican community as the second-largest Hispanic population in Lorain County. Together, the colors celebrate the vibrancy, tradition, and diversity of the local Hispanic community.

Tickets

July 5: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Hispanicclub2

August 7: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Hispanicclub26

Fans can purchase tickets for the July 5th and August 7th Loros de la Costa Erie games through the designated links above. Tickets purchased through these links will help raise funds for the Lorain County Hispanic Fund. Loros de la Costa Erie merchandise will also be available for purchase at LECrushers.com, allowing fans to support Los Loros all season long.

This new identity represents more than a brand or an in-game activation. It is the result of more than a year of collaboration, conversation, and time spent building real relationships with members of Lorain County's Hispanic community.

Robert Garcia, President of the Hispanic Fund, commented, "Working with the Lake Erie Crushers on the Copa de la Diversión project has been a tremendous experience for the Hispanic Fund. This initiative is about more than a game. It is about celebrating culture, creating connection, and building something that the Hispanic community throughout Lorain County can take pride in. We appreciate the Crushers' commitment to making this a meaningful partnership, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come."

COPA de la Diversión, Minor League Baseball's season-long initiative, celebrates the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanic communities across the country. Through this initiative, teams create culturally relevant identities that connect with their local communities in meaningful ways.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 30, 2026

Lake Erie Crushers Announce COPA de la Diversión Identity in Partnership with the Lorain County Hispanic Fund - Lake Erie Crushers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.