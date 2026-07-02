Quebec Sprints Past Boomers

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Quebec Capitales scored in their first four trips to the plate and sprinted to an 18-3 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers in the middle game of the series on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

Quebec scored twice in the first, twice in the second, once in the third and four times in the fourth to lead 9-0. The visitors scored seven times in the sixth to break the game open even further. Schaumburg was able to break up the shutout in the seventh when Kellum Clark delivered a three-run homer, his fourth of the year. Schaumburg managed just six hits in the loss but drew seven walks in addition to a hit by pitch. Alec Craig walked three times. Derek Salata suffered the loss, working four innings. Jack Snyder tossed a scoreless eighth and Christian Fedko came in from right field to pitch a scoreless ninth in his fourth professional appearance on the mound.

The Boomers (22-24) will conclude the series with Quebec on Thursday night at Wintrust Field. RHP Cole Zaffiro is scheduled to take the ball on Country Night. The first 1,000 adults aged 21 and older will receive a patriotic Boomers cowboy hat courtesy of Busch Light. The homestand will take the Boomers through the holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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