ValleyCats 9-Run First Dominates in Win over Ottawa

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats sent 13 batters to the plate, banged out six hits, and scored nine runs in the top of the first as they topped Ottawa, 11-3, on Canada Day, July 1.

The outburst was the most runs scored in a single inning by Tri-City (18-26) this season and the most allowed in a single inning in Ottawa history.

After a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases in the first, Kai Moody put a two-run single through the left side. Max Mandler followed with a single to reload the bases, and Ranko Stevanovic walked for an RBI. Kyle Caccamise followed with a two-run double. JanCarlos Colon, making his season debut, beat out an infield single for another run. Cooper Hext singled in another run in his second at-bat in the inning. An Ottawa throwing error plated two more to cap the rally.

David Glancy hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run blast, in the top of the sixth before the rain cut the game short in the bottom of the sixth.

Luke Delongchamp struck out two as he went 4.2 innings in the start for Tri-City. Everette Harris came on for 1.1 innings of scoreless relief before the thunderstorms went through.

Jackie Urbaez was 2-for-4 for Ottawa (24-22) in the loss.

The ValleyCats' win evens the series at a game apiece. The tiebreaker is Thursday before the ValleyCats return home on Friday for the Independence Day Celebration weekend as they take on the Brockton Rox for five games in three days. Friday, July 3, will be a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. with postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota. Saturday, July 4, will also have postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota.

The weekend culminates with a second doubleheader on Sunday, July 5. Gates open for the Sunday Funday presented by Highmark BSNENY at 1:30 p.m. with reading sessions with ValleyCats players and an on-field catch for families leading into first pitch at 3 p.m. Children of all ages can run the bases postgame.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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