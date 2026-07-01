Florence Fizzles in Morning Heat

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (24-21) dropped game two of the three-game series with Windy City 7-4 on Wednesday morning.

Evan Webster took the hill for Florence, delivering his shortest start since Opening Day. Webster was tagged early for three runs in the first and one in the second, allowing a season-high three homers through four innings of work. Webster was chased in the fifth, surrendering six runs, five earned, on eight hits with only two strikeouts.

After missing some opportunities early, Florence hopped on the board in the fourth on an RBI single from Dillon Baker. Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Milo Rushford brought home Hank Zeisler with an RBI single. With two runners on and two away, Garrett Broussard roped a two-run double in the gap to tie the game at 4-4.

Down 6-4, Max Whitesell was first in relief and was able to strand a runner in scoring position in the fifth. The Dayton native allowed a run in the sixth and was relieved by Chase Hopewell, who escaped a bases-loaded jam, trailing 7-4.

The Y'alls couldn't get to the Windy City bullpen, which dealt for 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball with nine strikeouts, and fell 7-4.

Florence and Windy City will battle again tomorrow night for the finale of the three-game series. Florence sends RHP Zac Westcott to the mound to oppose Windy City's RHP Blake Nettleton. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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