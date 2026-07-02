Game Recap - Bird Dawgs Drop 14-6 Decision to Jackals, Look to Bounce Back in Rubber Match

Published on July 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs outfielder Ali LaPread

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs outfielder Ali LaPread(Down East Bird Dawgs)

PATERSON, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs spotted the New Jersey Jackals 11 unanswered runs before rallying for five in the eighth, but it was too little too late as the Jackals closed out a 14-6 victory Wednesday night, dropping Down East to 20-27 and setting up a rubber match Thursday.

LaPread gave Down East an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first before New Jersey took control, scoring 11 unanswered runs through seven innings to build a commanding 11-1 advantage.

The Bird Dawgs showed life in the eighth, sending nine batters to the plate as Trey Law, Stephen DiTomaso, Christian Adams, and LaPread each collected RBI singles and Yeniel Laboy scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 11-6.

Noah Furcht answered with a three-run homer for New Jersey in the ninth to close out the 14-6 final.

Jace Miner (0-1) took the loss, allowing two earned runs with four walks and no strikeouts over three innings.

Connor Maryniak (3-0) earned the win for New Jersey, setting a career high with nine strikeouts while allowing one run on eight hits over five innings with no walks.

The Bird Dawgs (20-27) look to take the rubber match Thursday, July 2, at 7:45 p.m. ET against the Jackals (24-21).

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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